2 months ago
Tennis-French Open roundup from Day 12
#Tennis News
June 8, 2017 / 7:17 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-French Open roundup from Day 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Here is a roundup of Day 12 at the French Open on Thursday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "What's the point difference that we have? Only one? It's a tough one. I cry now or later? It actually makes me cry now. Ah, but it's okay." - Timea Bacsinszky joked with the reporters after losing the semi-final to Jelena Ostapenko. The Swiss player won 105 points, one fewer than her Latvian opponent in a see-saw encounter.

FACT OF THE DAY: Jelena Ostapenko became the first unseeded player to reach the women's singles final at Roland Garros since Mima Jausovec lost to Chris Evert in 1983. She is also now the first Latvian to reach a grand slam final.

STAT OF THE DAY: Jelena Ostapenka won 8 break points during her semi-final victory over Timea Bacsinszky to take her tally to 39 at this year's French Open, more than any other player in the tournament.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Romanian Simona Halep produced the full extent of her defensive skills to beat Karolina Pliskova 6-4 3-6 6-3. The third seed registered just 14 unforced errors in two hours of play, frustrating Pliskova with her ability to hang on in long rallies. Halep ended the contest on her first match point with a powerful serve to reach her second Roland Garros final. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland)

