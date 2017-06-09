FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Tennis-French Open roundup from Day 13
#Tennis News
June 9, 2017 / 7:23 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-French Open roundup from Day 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Here is a roundup of Day 13 at the French Open on Friday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "When you're 5-0 down and three breaks behind in the fifth set you're not that optimistic. But I tried to keep fighting. The 3-0 game, we were at love-30 in that game. Had I managed to get a break there, it might have been a little bit different. I didn't." - World number one Andy Murray after his 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1 semi-final loss to Stan Wawrinka.

FACT OF THE DAY: At 32 years and 75 days, Wawrinka became the oldest finalist at Roland Garros since Niki Pilic in 1973.

STAT OF THE DAY: Rafael Nadal became the third man in history to reach 10 finals at one grand slam event, after Bill Tilden (U.S. Open) and Roger Federer (Wimbledon).

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Wawrinka opted for a fearless approach, hitting 87 winners and committing 77 unforced errors, during his win over Murray. The third seed is chasing his second French Open title in three years. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

