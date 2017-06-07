Tennis-Three things to watch out for at the French Open on Thursday

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Three things to watch out for on day 12 of the French Open on Thursday.

* New world number one?

If Karolina Pliskova beats Simona Halep, she will become world number one next week. Romanian Halep needs to win the title if she wants to reach top spot.

The Czech will be the first since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011 to reach that level without winning a grand slam if she fails to go on and win the title.

* Ostapenko eyes rare feat

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko will become the first unseeded woman to reach the final since Yugoslavia's Mima Jausovec in 1983 if she beats Swiss Timea Bacsinszky on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Only once has an unseeded woman won the title -- Britain's Margaret Scriven in 1933.

* The mixed doubles final

Starting at 1000GMT on Court Philippe Chatrier, Anna-Lena Groenefeld/Robert Farah take on Gabriela Dabrowski/Rohan Bopanna.

German Groenefeld is a former singles world number 14. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)