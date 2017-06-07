FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Tennis News
June 7, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-Wawrinka crushes Cilic to reach French Open semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka demolished Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1 to reach the semi-finals in awe-inspiring fashion on Wednesday.

The Swiss third seed broke the big-serving Cilic six times, spraying the court with winners throughout the match to ruthlessly sweep the seventh seed aside.

Wawrinka, who lifted the Musketeers Cup in 2015, ended Cilic's ordeal on his first match point with a second-serve ace.

He will take on either world number one Andy Murray or eighth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in Sunday's final. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

