June 9 (Reuters) - Following are some key statistics from Swiss Stan Wawrinka's 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1 semi-final victory over Briton Andy Murray on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding).

3-Wawrinka 1-Murray

Aces 6 1

Double faults 3 5

Break points won 9/14 5/12

Winners 87 36

Net points won 29/45 17/32

Unforced errors 77 36

Total points won 179 160

Match time: Four hours and 34 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)