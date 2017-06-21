Tennis-Tsonga joins exodus of seeds at Queen's

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga joined the exodus of the seeds at the Aegon Championships after being outplayed by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller at a boiling hot Queen's Club on Wednesday.

The Frenchman, seeded five, had no answer to left-hander Muller's swinging serve as he bowed out 6-4 6-4.

Top seed and five-times champion Andy Murray, French Open runner-up Stan Wawrinka and 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic all suffered surprise defeats on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Muller won the grasscourt title in Den Bosch on Sunday and has continued that form on the London lawns.

With on-court temperatures nudging 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Tsonga looked as listless as the sweltering crowd as Muller dominated behind his serve to claim his second title of the year, having never won one before.

He needed one break of serve in each set to subdue former runner-up Tsonga and will move on to face either Murray's conqueror Jordan Thompson of Australia or American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

American Donald Young also progressed, beating Serbia's Viktor Troicki in straight sets.