a month ago
#Tennis News
June 25, 2017 / 4:02 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Lopez beats Cilic in nail-biting Queen's Club final

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez claimed the biggest title of his long career when he battled back to beat Marin Cilic 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(8) in a nerve-wracking final of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2014 final when he held a match point against Grigor Dimitrov, this time saved a match point in a tense final set tiebreak before toppling the Croat.

Lopez saved his match point with a steely volley at 5-6 in the breaker before Cilic fended off two. Then, at the third time of asking, crowd favourite Lopez could celebrate after fourth seed Cilic pulled a forehand into the tramlines.

It was Lopez's sixth career title and third on grass. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ian Chadband)

