FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tennis-New opponent for Murray as Bedene withdraws
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
June 20, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-New opponent for Murray as Bedene withdraws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Top seed and world number one Andy Murray will have a new opponent for the opening match of his title defence at the Queen's Club Championship on Tuesday after fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene withdrew with a wrist injury.

Lucky loser Jordan Thompson of Australia will replace him in the third match on centre court.

Thompson, 23, who is ranked 90th in the world, reached the final of the Surbiton challenger event last week. He and Murray have never previously met.

British media reported that Murray will donate his winnings from the tournament - which could amount to almost 350 thousand pounds ($443,520.00) - to a fund helping victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 75 people have died.

The tower block is only a few kilometres away from the Queen's Club in West London. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.