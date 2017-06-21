FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Djokovic accepts wildcard entry at Eastbourne
#Tennis News
June 21, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

Tennis-Djokovic accepts wildcard entry at Eastbourne

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has accepted a main draw wildcard to play at the Aegon International in Eastbourne starting June 23, the organisers said on Wednesday.

This is the first time since 2010 that Djokovic will play a grass court event between the French Open and Wimbledon.

"This will be my first trip to Eastbourne, I have heard great things about the tournament," Djokovic, who will be the tournament's top seed, said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to fine-tuning my grass court game there ahead of Wimbledon."

The Serb, who turned 30 last month, dropped outside the top two in the world for the first time since March 2011 after a quarter-final defeat to Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Djokovic will be joined by France's Gael Monfils and American duo John Isner and Steve Johnson at the grass courts of Devonshire Park ahead of the Wimbledon championships starting July 3. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)

