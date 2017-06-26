UPDATE 6-Tennis-Eastbourne International men's singles round 1 results

June 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Eastbourne International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Cameron Norrie (Britain) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-4 7-6(4) Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-4 7-6(4) Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-3 6-1 Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4 Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat 8-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 7-6(5) 3-6 7-5 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-4 3-6 6-3