a month ago
UPDATE 6-Tennis-Eastbourne International men's singles round 1 results
#Tennis News
June 26, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 6-Tennis-Eastbourne International men's singles round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Eastbourne International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 
Cameron Norrie (Britain) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-4 7-6(4)      
Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-4 7-6(4)           
Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3        
Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-3 6-1        
Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4          
Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat 8-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 7-6(5) 3-6 7-5 
Donald Young (U.S.) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-4 3-6 6-3

