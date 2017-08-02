FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 7-Tennis-Kitzbuehel Open men's singles round 2 results
#Tennis News
August 2, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 2 months

UPDATE 7-Tennis-Kitzbuehel Open men's singles round 2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Kitzbuehel Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 
Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 7-6(1)         
Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 3-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1           
2-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Miljan Zekic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4                  
Sebastian Ofner (Austria) beat 1-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-3 2-6 7-6(3)      
Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat 4-Gilles Simon (France) 6-4 6-4                 
Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 6-Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-4 7-6(3)     
Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat 7-Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3 
Renzo Olivo (Argentina) beat 8-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 7-6(4) 6-2

