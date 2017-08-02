UPDATE 7-Tennis-Kitzbuehel Open men's singles round 2 results

Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Kitzbuehel Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 7-6(1) Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 3-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 2-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Miljan Zekic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 Sebastian Ofner (Austria) beat 1-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-3 2-6 7-6(3) Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat 4-Gilles Simon (France) 6-4 6-4 Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 6-Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-4 7-6(3) Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat 7-Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3 Renzo Olivo (Argentina) beat 8-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 7-6(4) 6-2