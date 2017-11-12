FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2017 / 10:32 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group boris becker results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Boris Becker matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Group Boris Becker
3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat 5-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-4 3-6 6-4 
2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 8-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(4)      
STANDINGS 
                     P W L F A Pts 
Group Pete Sampras
1.  Rafa Nadal       0 0 0 0 0 0   
1=. Dominic Thiem    0 0 0 0 0 0   
1=. Grigor Dimitrov  0 0 0 0 0 0   
1=. David Goffin     0 0 0 0 0 0   
Group Boris Becker
1.  Roger Federer    1 1 0 2 0 2   
2.  Alexander Zverev 1 1 0 2 1 2   
3.  Marin Cilic      1 0 1 1 2 0   
4.  Jack Sock        1 0 1 0 2 0

