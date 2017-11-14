FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group boris becker results
November 14, 2017 / 10:35 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group boris becker results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Boris Becker matches on Tuesday 
RESULTS 
Group Boris Becker
2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-1 
8-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 5-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5-7 6-2 7-6(4)                 
STANDINGS 
                    P W L F A Pts 
Group Pete Sampras
1. Grigor Dimitrov  1 1 0 2 1 2   
2. David Goffin     1 1 0 2 1 2   
3. Pablo Carreno    0 0 0 0 0 0   
4. Rafa Nadal       1 0 1 1 2 0   
5. Dominic Thiem    1 0 1 1 2 0   
Group Boris Becker
1. Roger Federer    2 2 0 4 1 4   
2. Alexander Zverev 2 1 1 3 3 2   
3. Jack Sock        2 1 1 2 3 2   
4. Marin Cilic      2 0 2 2 4 0

