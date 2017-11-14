Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group boris becker results

Nov 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Boris Becker matches on Tuesday RESULTS Group Boris Becker 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-1 8-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 5-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5-7 6-2 7-6(4) STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group Pete Sampras 1. Grigor Dimitrov 1 1 0 2 1 2 2. David Goffin 1 1 0 2 1 2 3. Pablo Carreno 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Rafa Nadal 1 0 1 1 2 0 5. Dominic Thiem 1 0 1 1 2 0 Group Boris Becker 1. Roger Federer 2 2 0 4 1 4 2. Alexander Zverev 2 1 1 3 3 2 3. Jack Sock 2 1 1 2 3 2 4. Marin Cilic 2 0 2 2 4 0