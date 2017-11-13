FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group pete sampras results
September 25, 2016 / 4:05 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group pete sampras results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Pete Sampras matches on Monday 
RESULTS 
Group Pete Sampras
6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 5-7 7-5 
STANDINGS 
                     P W L F A Pts 
Group Pete Sampras
1.  Grigor Dimitrov  1 1 0 2 1 2   
2.  Rafa Nadal       0 0 0 0 0 0   
2=. David Goffin     0 0 0 0 0 0   
4.  Dominic Thiem    1 0 1 1 2 0   
Group Boris Becker
1.  Roger Federer    1 1 0 2 0 2   
2.  Alexander Zverev 1 1 0 2 1 2   
3.  Marin Cilic      1 0 1 1 2 0   
4.  Jack Sock        1 0 1 0 2 0

