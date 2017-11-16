UPDATE 1-Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group boris becker results

Nov 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Boris Becker matches on Thursday RESULTS Group Boris Becker 8-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-4 1-6 6-4 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 5-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group Pete Sampras 1. Grigor Dimitrov 2 2 0 4 1 4 2. Dominic Thiem 2 1 1 3 3 2 3. David Goffin 2 1 1 2 3 2 4. Rafa Nadal 1 0 1 1 2 0 5. Pablo Carrenyo 1 0 1 1 2 0 Group Boris Becker 1. Roger Federer 3 3 0 6 2 6 2. Jack Sock 3 2 1 4 4 4 3. Alexander Zverev 3 1 2 4 5 2 4. Marin Cilic 3 0 3 3 6 0