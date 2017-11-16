FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group boris becker results
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
November 16, 2017 / 4:12 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group boris becker results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Boris Becker matches on Thursday 
RESULTS 
Group Boris Becker
8-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-4 1-6 6-4          
2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 5-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 
STANDINGS 
                    P W L F A Pts 
Group Pete Sampras
1. Grigor Dimitrov  2 2 0 4 1 4   
2. Dominic Thiem    2 1 1 3 3 2   
3. David Goffin     2 1 1 2 3 2   
4. Rafa Nadal       1 0 1 1 2 0   
5. Pablo Carrenyo   1 0 1 1 2 0   
Group Boris Becker
1. Roger Federer    3 3 0 6 2 6   
2. Jack Sock        3 2 1 4 4 4   
3. Alexander Zverev 3 1 2 4 5 2   
4. Marin Cilic      3 0 3 3 6 0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.