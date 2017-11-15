UPDATE 1-Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group pete sampras results

Nov 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Pete Sampras matches on Wednesday RESULTS Group Pete Sampras 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 9-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 7-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-0 6-2 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group Pete Sampras 1. Grigor Dimitrov 2 2 0 4 1 4 2. Dominic Thiem 2 1 1 3 3 2 3. David Goffin 2 1 1 2 3 2 4. Rafa Nadal 1 0 1 1 2 0 5. Pablo Carreno 1 0 1 1 2 0 Group Boris Becker 1. Roger Federer 2 2 0 4 1 4 2. Alexander Zverev 2 1 1 3 3 2 3. Jack Sock 2 1 1 2 3 2 4. Marin Cilic 2 0 2 2 4 0