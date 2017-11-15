FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group pete sampras results
November 15, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group pete sampras results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Pete Sampras matches on Wednesday 
RESULTS 
Group Pete Sampras
4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 9-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 3-6 6-4 
6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 7-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-0 6-2 
STANDINGS 
                    P W L F A Pts 
Group Pete Sampras
1. Grigor Dimitrov  2 2 0 4 1 4   
2. Dominic Thiem    2 1 1 3 3 2   
3. David Goffin     2 1 1 2 3 2   
4. Rafa Nadal       1 0 1 1 2 0   
5. Pablo Carreno    1 0 1 1 2 0   
Group Boris Becker
1. Roger Federer    2 2 0 4 1 4   
2. Alexander Zverev 2 1 1 3 3 2   
3. Jack Sock        2 1 1 2 3 2   
4. Marin Cilic      2 0 2 2 4 0

