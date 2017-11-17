FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2017 / 3:29 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group pete sampras results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Pete Sampras matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Group Pete Sampras
6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 9-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-1 6-1 
7-David Goffin (Belgium) beat 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-1   
STANDINGS 
                    P W L F A Pts 
Group Pete Sampras
1. Grigor Dimitrov  3 3 0 6 1 6   
2. David Goffin     3 2 1 4 3 4   
3. Dominic Thiem    3 1 2 3 5 2   
4. Rafa Nadal       1 0 1 1 2 0   
5. Pablo Carreno    2 0 2 1 4 0   
Group Boris Becker
1. Roger Federer    3 3 0 6 2 6   
2. Jack Sock        3 2 1 4 4 4   
3. Alexander Zverev 3 1 2 4 5 2   
4. Marin Cilic      3 0 3 3 6 0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
