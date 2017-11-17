UPDATE 1-Tennis-ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin group pete sampras results

Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Pete Sampras matches on Friday RESULTS Group Pete Sampras 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 9-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-1 6-1 7-David Goffin (Belgium) beat 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-1 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group Pete Sampras 1. Grigor Dimitrov 3 3 0 6 1 6 2. David Goffin 3 2 1 4 3 4 3. Dominic Thiem 3 1 2 3 5 2 4. Rafa Nadal 1 0 1 1 2 0 5. Pablo Carreno 2 0 2 1 4 0 Group Boris Becker 1. Roger Federer 3 3 0 6 2 6 2. Jack Sock 3 2 1 4 4 4 3. Alexander Zverev 3 1 2 4 5 2 4. Marin Cilic 3 0 3 3 6 0