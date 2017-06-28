FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Soccer great Maldini beaten on pro tennis debut
#Tennis News
June 28, 2017 / 7:27 AM / a month ago

Tennis-Soccer great Maldini beaten on pro tennis debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - AC Milan and Italy great Paolo Maldini made an inauspicious start to his professional tennis career when he and doubles partner Stefano Landonio were beaten 6-1 6-1 at the Aspria Tennis Cup on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old and his coach Landonio, 46, received a wildcard for the second tier Challenger Tour event but were thrashed by Poland's Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel in their first round match on the Milan clay.

Maldini, widely considered one of the best left backs of all time, played more than 700 matches for AC Milan, winning seven Italian league titles and five European Cups before retiring in 2009. He won 126 caps for Italy. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

