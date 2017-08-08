UPDATE 7-Tennis-Montreal Masters men's singles results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montreal Masters Men's Singles matches on Tuesday Round 1 Denis Shapovalov (Canada) beat Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4 9-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 4-6 6-1 6-4 11-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Karen Khachanov (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-2 Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Vincent Millot (France) 4-6 7-6(4) 7-5 Chung Hyeon (South Korea) beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-1 4-6 7-6(3) Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(3) 0-6 6-2 Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 7-6(4) 6-4 Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-2 6-4 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-3 7-6(1)