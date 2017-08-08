FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 7-Tennis-Montreal Masters men's singles results
#Tennis News
August 8, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 7-Tennis-Montreal Masters men's singles results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montreal Masters Men's Singles matches on Tuesday 
Round 1
Denis Shapovalov (Canada) beat Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4 
9-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 4-6 6-1 6-4            
11-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Karen Khachanov (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-2         
Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Vincent Millot (France) 4-6 7-6(4) 7-5             
Chung Hyeon (South Korea) beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-1 4-6 7-6(3)      
Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(3) 0-6 6-2            
Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 7-6(4) 6-4     
Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-2 6-4                
Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-3 7-6(1)

