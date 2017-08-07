FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 8-Tennis-Montreal Masters men's singles round 1 results
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
August 7, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 8-Tennis-Montreal Masters men's singles round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montreal Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 
David Ferrer (Spain) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3         
Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 6-3 7-5              
Gael Monfils (France) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1         
Benoit Paire (France) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-3 5-7 6-4             
Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3  
Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat 13-Lucas Pouille (France) 7-6(5) 7-6(8)    
Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-3 6-3            
16-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-1 6-2       
Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat Reilly Opelka (U.S.) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.