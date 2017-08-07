UPDATE 8-Tennis-Montreal Masters men's singles round 1 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montreal Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday David Ferrer (Spain) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Gael Monfils (France) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1 Benoit Paire (France) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-3 5-7 6-4 Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat 13-Lucas Pouille (France) 7-6(5) 7-6(8) Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-3 6-3 16-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-1 6-2 Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat Reilly Opelka (U.S.) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4