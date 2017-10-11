FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Tennis News
October 11, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 8 days ago

UPDATE 11-Tennis-Shanghai Masters men's singles round 2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Shanghai Masters Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 
Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 3-6 7-6(5)            
12-John Isner (U.S.) beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 7-6(2) 7-6(9)              
Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 1-6 6-4        
2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 7-6(4) 6-4      
Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Wu Di (China) 6-2 6-1                                  
Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat 11-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 7-6(5) 7-6(2) 
1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 6-2 6-1                         
Gilles Simon (France) beat 8-David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(4) 6-3                   
10-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(7)                      
3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Aljaz Bedene (Britain) 4-0 (Bedene retired)    
6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 7-6(6)

