Tennis-Dimitrov through to semis in Stockholm

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov moved closer to qualifying for the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Germany’s Mischa Zverev to reach the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open on Friday, setting up a clash with Fabio Fognini.

Dimitrov needed six match points to complete the victory which maintains his challenge for a debut at the season-ending championships in London next month.

He is currently sixth in the Race to London rankings with the top eight qualifying. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev have already claimed their spots.

“It’s nice to get through that match in straight sets,” Dimitrov said. “I knew it was not going to be easy but at the same time I thought I kept a very good intensity throughout.”

Italian Fognini beat Jack Sock 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 7-5.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, another player with hopes of qualifying for London, plays later against Spaniard Fernando Verdasco. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)