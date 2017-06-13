UPDATE 7-Tennis-Stuttgart International men's singles round 1 results

June 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(1) Tommy Haas (Germany) beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) 6-3 4-6 7-5 Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-1 5-7 6-2 Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 7-Gilles Simon (France) 6-3 6-3 Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-1 0-0 (Baghdatis retired) Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-4 3-6 6-3 Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 2-6 6-3 6-1 Benoit Paire (France) beat 8-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-4 6-4