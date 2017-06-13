FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 7-Tennis-Stuttgart International men's singles round 1 results
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
business
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
June 13, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 7-Tennis-Stuttgart International men's singles round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 
Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(1)                      
Tommy Haas (Germany) beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) 6-3 4-6 7-5                       
Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-1 5-7 6-2                        
Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 7-Gilles Simon (France) 6-3 6-3                               
Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-1 0-0 (Baghdatis retired) 
Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-4 3-6 6-3                         
Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 2-6 6-3 6-1                  
Benoit Paire (France) beat 8-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-4 6-4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.