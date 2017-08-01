UPDATE 3-Tennis-Washington Open men's singles round 1 results

Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Washington Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Donald Young (U.S.) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Reilly Opelka (U.S.) 6-7(8) 6-3 7-6(6) Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 6-1 7-6(3) Yuki Bhambri (India) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 7-5 2-0 (Kozlov retired) Tommy Paul (U.S.) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 3-6 7-5 3-0 (Ruud retired) Guido Pella (Argentina) beat Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) 6-4 6-1 Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3 Marius Copil (Romania) beat Sekou Bangoura (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(1) Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) beat Alexios Halebian (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-7(7) 6-4 6-3