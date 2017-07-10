UPDATE 6-Tennis-Wimbledon men's singles round 4 results

July 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 10-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-4 6-2 6-4 11-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 6-7(1) 6-3 3-6 6-3 24-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 6-7(11) 6-3 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Benoit Paire (France) 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 18-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 6-2 6-2 6-2