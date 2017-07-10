FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 6-Tennis-Wimbledon men's singles round 4 results
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
July 10, 2017 / 2:41 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 6-Tennis-Wimbledon men's singles round 4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 
16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13           
6-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 10-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1          
3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-4 6-2 6-4            
11-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 6-7(1) 6-3 3-6 6-3 
24-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 6-7(11) 6-3     
1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Benoit Paire (France) 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4                       
7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 18-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 6-2 6-2 6-2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.