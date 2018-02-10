FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 4:05 PM / a day ago

Tennis-Gasquet upsets Goffin to reach sixth straight Montpellier final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Local favourite Richard Gasquet upset top seed David Goffin of Belgium 6-4 0-6 6-3 to reach the Open Sud de France final for the sixth time in a row in Montpellier on Saturday.

Gasquet, born in neighbouring Beziers, was solid in the first set but suffered a dip in concentration in the second as world number seven Goffin raised his level.

The Frenchman, however, broke decisively in the seventh game of the third set and again in the ninth to seal the win.

Gasquet, who won the title here in 2013, 2015 and 2016, will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Lucas Pouille in an all-French final on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond)

