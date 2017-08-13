FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
Tennis-Federer stunned by Zverev in Montreal final
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Driver accused of murder in Charlottesville violence faces court hearing
U.S.
Driver accused of murder in Charlottesville violence faces court hearing
Between old foe and aggressive ally, no honeymoon for Moon
north Korea
Between old foe and aggressive ally, no honeymoon for Moon
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
sport
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
August 13, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 14 hours ago

Tennis-Federer stunned by Zverev in Montreal final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - German fourth seed Alexander Zverev upset Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 in the Rogers Cup final in Montreal on Sunday to join the Swiss right-hander as the most trophy-laden player on the ATP Tour this year with five titles.

The 20-year-old German, who arrived in Montreal fresh off his triumph in Washington, proved up for the task right out of the gate as he had the Swiss second seed on his heels from the start on a sun-kissed afternoon.

Zverev was poised and aggressive off the ground to create space for his power game and displayed some short-angled winners off thumping forehands and backhands to grab an early break for a 3-1 lead. He consolidated for a 4-1 lead and ultimately closed out the opening set after a mere 30 minutes.

Federer started to find his groove early in the second set but suddenly appeared out of sorts while Zverev broke in the seventh game to pull ahead 4-3 and then held on for a surprise win that took 68 minutes.

The win improved Zverev to 5-1 in finals this year with the only defeat coming at the hands of Federer at Halle. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.