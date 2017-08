June 8 (Reuters) - Order of play on the showcourt on day 13 of the French Open on Friday (all times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1045)

Men's singles - Semi-finals 1-Andy Murray (Britain) v 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 6-Dominic Thiem (Austria)