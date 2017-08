June 9 (Reuters) - Order of play on the showcourt on day 14 of the French Open on Saturday (all times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1300)

Women's singles - Final Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) v 3-Simona Halep (Romania)

Men's doubles - Final Ryan Harrison (U.S.)/Michael Venus (New Zealand) v Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico)/Donald Young (U.S.) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)