June 10 (Reuters) - Order of play on the showcourt on day 15 of the French Open on Sunday (all times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 0930)

Women's doubles - Final 1-Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)/Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) v Ashleigh Barty (Australia)/Casey Dellacqua (Australia)

Men's singles - Final 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)