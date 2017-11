(Refiles to add name of beaten player in intro)

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - American Jack Sock clinched the last qualifying spot for the ATP Tour finals when he beat Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris Masters final on Sunday.

The 16th-seeded Sock, 25, became the first American to win the tournament since Andre Agassi in 1999. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond)