Tennis-Federer cruises past Dimitrov to claim Rotterdam title

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Roger Federer celebrated his return to the top of the world rankings with his second title of the season, swatting aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-2 in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Federer, 36, who became the oldest men’s world number one after his semi-final victory on Saturday, broke his Bulgarian opponent early in the contest and cruised to a one-set lead at the Ahoy Rotterdam.

Playing flawless tennis, the 20-times major winner carried the momentum forward in the second set to seal the match in 55 minutes for his 97th career title and third in Rotterdam.

The Swiss, who won the Australian Open last month, also improved his head-to-head record against world number five Dimitrov to 7-0. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)