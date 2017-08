Aug 2 (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Stanford Classic ahead of her second round match on Wednesday due to soreness in her left arm, the former world number one said.

Sharapova, who was competing in her fourth tournament back after a 15-month doping ban, said she started to feel pain in her forearm during her first-round win over American Jennifer Brady on Monday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)