FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Tennis-Canada's Bouchard makes early Wimbledon exit again
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
July 3, 2017 / 9:42 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Canada's Bouchard makes early Wimbledon exit again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2014, was eliminated in the first round for the second time in three years with a three-set loss against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Bouchard won the first set 6-1 but then slumped as she lost the next two sets by the same scoreline.

The 23-year-old was beaten by Petra Kvitova in the 2014 final at the All England Club and reached number five in the world that year but currently sits 61st in the rankings.

The 25th-seeded Suarez-Navarro, who beat Bouchard in the third round in 2013, faces China's Peng Shuai in the next round. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.