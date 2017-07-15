Tennis-List of Wimbledon women's singles champions

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - List of Wimbledon women's singles champions:

2107 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-5 6-0

2016 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7-5 6-3

2015 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 6-4 6-4

2014 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-0

2013 Marion Bartoli (France) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-1 6-4

2012 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-1 5-7 6-2

2011 Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-3 6-4

2010 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 6-3 6-2

2009 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-6(3) 6-2

2008 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 7-5 6-4

2007 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Bartoli (France) 6-4 6-1

2006 Amelie Mauresmo (France) beat Justine Henin (Belgium) 2-6 6-3 6-4

2005 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Lindsay Davenport (U.S.) 4-6 7-6(4)9-7

2004 Sharapova (Russia) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-1 6-4

2003 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-2

2002 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-3

2001 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Henin (Belgium) 6-1 3-6 6-0

2000 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Davenport (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(3)

1999 Davenport (U.S.) beat Steffi Graf (Germany) 6-4 7-5

1998 Jana Novotna (Czech Republic) beat Nathalie Tauziat (France) 6-4 7-6(2)

1997 Martina Hingis (Switzerland) beat Novotna (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-3 6-3

1996 Graf (Germany) beat Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Spain) 6-3 7-5

1995 Graf (Germany) beat Sanchez Vicario (Spain) 4-6 6-1 7-5

1994 Conchita Martinez (Spain) beat Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 6-3

1993 Graf (Germany) beat Novotna (Czech Republic) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4

1992 Graf (Germany) beat Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 6-2 6-1

1991 Graf (Germany) beat Gabriela Sabatini (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 8-6

1990 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Zina Garrison (U.S.) 6-4 6-1

1989 Graf (Germany) beat Navratilova (U.S.) 6-2 6-7(1) 6-1

1988 Graf (Germany) beat Navratilova (U.S.) 5-7 6-2 6-1

1987 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Graf (Germany) 7-5 6-3

1986 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 7-6(1) 6-3

1985 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Chris Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-2

1984 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 7-6(5) 6-2

1983 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Andrea Jaeger (U.S.) 6-0 6-3

1982 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-1 3-6 6-2

1981 Evert Lloyd (U.S.) beat Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 6-2 6-2

1980 Evonne Cawley (Goolagong) (Australia) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(4)

1979 Navratilova (Czechoslovakia) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-4 6-4

1978 Navratilova (Czechoslovakia) beat Evert (U.S.) 2-6 6-4 7-5

1977 Virginia Wade (Britain) beat Betty Stove (Netherlands) 4-6 6-3 6-1

1976 Evert (U.S.) beat Cawley (Australia) 6-3 4-6 8-6

1975 Billie Jean King (Moffitt) (U.S.) beat Cawley (Australia) 6-0 6-1

1974 Evert (U.S.) beat Olga Morozova (Soviet Union) 6-0 6-4

1973 King (U.S.) beat Evert (U.S.) 6-0 7-5

1972 King (U.S.) beat Goolagong (Australia) 6-3 6-3

1971 Goolagong (Australia) beat Margaret Court (Smith) (Australia) 6-4 6-1

1970 Court (Australia) beat King (U.S.) 14-12 11-9

1969 Ann Jones (Britain) beat King (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-2

1968 King (U.S.) beat Judy Tegart (Australia) 9-7 7-5

Pre-Open era:

1967 King (U.S.) beat Jones (Britain) 6-3 6-4

1966 King (U.S.) beat Maria Bueno (Brazil) 6-3 3-6 6-1

1965 Smith (Court) (Australia) beat Bueno (Brazil) 6-4 7-5

1964 Bueno (Brazil) beat Smith (Australia) 6-4 7-9 6-3

1963 Smith (Australia) beat Moffitt (King) (U.S.) 6-3 6-4

1962 Karen Susman (U.S.) beat Vera Sukova (Czechoslovakia)6-4 6-4

1961 Angela Mortimer (Britain) beat Christine Truman (Britain) 4-6 6-4 7-5

1960 Bueno (Brazil) beat Sandra Reynolds (South Africa) 8-6 6-0

1959 Bueno (Brazil) beat Darlene Hard (U.S.) 6-4 6-3

1958 Althea Gibson (U.S.) beat Mortimer (Britain) 8-6 6-2

1957 Gibson (U.S.) beat Hard (U.S.) 6-3 6-2

1956 Shirley Fry (U.S.) beat Angela Buxton (Britain) 6-3 6-1

1955 Louise Brough (U.S.) beat Beverly Fleitz (U.S.) 7-5 8-6

1954 Maureen Connolly (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-2 7-5

1953 Connolly (U.S.) beat Doris Hart (U.S.) 8-6 7-5

1952 Connolly (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 7-5 6-3

1951 Hart (U.S.) beat Fry (U.S.) 6-1 6-0

1950 Brough (U.S.) beat Margaret du Pont (Osborne) (U.S.) 6-1 3-6 6-1

1949 Brough (U.S.) beat Du Pont (U.S.) 10-8 1-6 10-8

1948 Brough (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-3 8-6

1947 Osborne (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

1946 Pauline Betz (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

1940-45 No competition

1939 Alice Marble (U.S.) beat Kay Stammers (Britain) 6-2 6-0

1938 Helen Moody (Wills) (U.S.) beat Helen Jacobs (U.S.) 6-4 6-0

1937 Dorothy Round (Britain) beat Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (Poland) 6-2 2-6 7-5

1936 Jacobs (U.S.) beat Hilde Sperling (Germany) 6-2 4-6 7-5

1935 Moody (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-3 3-6 7-5

1934 Round (Britain) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-2 5-7 6-3

1933 Moody (U.S.) beat Round (Britain) 6-4 6-8 6-3

1932 Moody (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-3 6-1

1931 Cilly Aussem (Germany) beat Hilde Krahwinkel (Germany)6-2 7-5

1930 Moody (U.S.) beat Elizabeth Ryan (U.S.) 6-2 6-2

1929 Wills (Moody) (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-1 6-2

1928 Wills (U.S.) beat Lili de Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 6-3

1927 Wills (U.S.) beat de Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 6-4

1926 Kathleen Godfree (Britain) beat de Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 4-6 6-3

1925 Suzanne Lenglen (France) beat Joan Fry (Britain) 6-2 6-0

1924 Kathleen McKane (Britain) beat Wills (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-4

1923 Lenglen (France) beat McKane (Britain) 6-2 6-2

1922 Lenglen (France) beat Molla Mallory (U.S.) 6-2 6-0

Before 1922 the women's singles was decided on a challenge-round system with the previous year's winner automatically qualifying for the final (British unless stated):

1921 Lenglen (France) beat Elizabeth Ryan (U.S) 6-2 6-0

1920 Lenglen (France) beat Dorothea Chambers 6-3 6-0

1919 Lenglen (France) beat Chambers 10-8 4-6 9-7

1915-18 No competition

1914 Chambers beat Ethel Larcombe 7-5 6-4

1913* Chambers beat Winifred McNair 6-0 6-4

1912* Larcombe beat Charlotte Sterry 6-3 6-1

1911 Chambers beat Dora Boothby 6-0 6-0

1910 Chambers beat Boothby 6-2 6-2

1909* Boothby beat Agnes Morton 6-4 4-6 8-6

1908* Sterry beat Morton 6-4 6-4

1907 May Sutton (U.S.) beat Chambers 6-1 6-4

1906 Dorothea Douglass beat Sutton 6-3 9-7

1905 Sutton beat Douglass 6-3 6-4

1904 Douglass beat Sterry 6-0 6-3

1903* Douglass beat Thomson (Larcombe) 4-6 6-4 6-2

1902 Muriel Robb beat Sterry 7-5 6-1

1901 Sterry beat Blanche Hillyard 6-2 6-2

1900 Hillyard beat Charlotte Cooper 4-6 6-4 6-4

1899 Hillyard beat Cooper 6-2 6-3

1898* Cooper beat Louisa Martin 6-4 6-4

1897 Hillyard beat Cooper 5-7 7-5 6-2

1896 Cooper beat Alice Pickering 6-2 6-3

1895* Cooper beat Helen Jackson 7-5 8-6

1894* Hillyard beat Edith Austin 6-1 6-1

1893 Lottie Dod beat Hillyard 6-8 6-1 6-4

1892 Dod beat Hillyard 6-1 6-1

1891* Dod beat Hillyard 6-2 6-1

1890* Lena Rice beat May Jacks 6-4 6-1

1889* Hillyard beat Rice 4-6 8-6 6-4

1888 Dod beat Hillyard 6-3 6-3

1887 Dod beat Hillyard (Bingley) 6-2 6-0

1886 Bingley beat Maud Watson 6-3 6-3

1885 Watson beat Bingley 6-1 7-5

1884 Watson beat Lillian Watson 6-8 6-3 6-3

* denotes no challenge round. Winner of all-comers' final declared champion. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)