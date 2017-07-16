Tennis-Cilic says blister caused meltdown in final

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Marin Cilic, thrashed by Roger Federer in straight sets in Sunday's Wimbledon final, said he had been suffering from a blister in his foot during the showpiece clash.

The Croatian seventh seed was distraught after going 3-0 behind in the second set, sitting on his chair in tears.

He received a medical timeout at the end of the second set on the way to a 6-3 6-1 6-4 defeat in his first Wimbledon final.

"It was definitely one of the unfortunate days for me for this to happen. I had a really bad blister and fluid came down into the callus," the 28-year-old said.

"It was tough emotionally because I know how much went into the preparation in the past few months.

"It was really bad luck but I wanted to give my best and try as much as I could. But it was tough when you are in that situation because you know there is not much chance to win."

Cilic said the blister had surfaced during his run to the final, which included a long five-setter against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg in the quarter-finals.