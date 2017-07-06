FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Djokovic trounces Pavlasek in punishing heat
July 6, 2017 / 2:17 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Djokovic trounces Pavlasek in punishing heat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic raced into the Wimbledon third round for the ninth year running, with a 6-2 6-2 6-1 drubbing of tournament debutant Adam Pavlasek on a sweltering Court One on Thursday.

The three-time champion was in relentless form in the 30 Celsius heat. He pinned his Czech opponent behind the baseline with unerring groundstrokes off both wings, moving him from side to side and forcing error after error.

Pavlasek was playing his childhood idol and the 22-year-old, ranked 136, appeared overawed by the occasion. He rarely tested the Serbian second seed, who is looking to salvage his season after losing his Australian and French Open crowns.

It was 30-year-old Djokovic's first full match at this year's championships after his first-round opponent retired hurt with the Serb leading 6-3 2-0. He will next play the winner of the clash between Argentina's Juan Martín del Potro and Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

Reporting by Pravin Char; editing by Andrew Roche

