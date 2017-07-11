FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Djokovic eases past Mannarino into last eight
July 11, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Djokovic eases past Mannarino into last eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Second seed Novak Djokovic eased into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a routine 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 win over France's Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.

The match was postponed after the marathon battle between Rafa Nadal and Gilles Muller concluded late on Monday.

Djokovic was due to follow Nadal on to Court One but the Spaniard's defeat by Muller lasted 4 hours 48 minutes and made it impossible for the Serb's match to be completed before dark.

Light rain led officials to close the roof over Centre Court.

Djokovic, who will face Czech Tomas Berdych in the last eight, received treatment to his shoulder during a medical time-out late in the third set. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

