July 14 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Friday's semi-final clash between Swiss Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic at Wimbledon (prefix number denotes seeding): 3-Federer 11-Berdych Head-to-head 18 6 ATP world ranking 5 15 Age 35 31 Height 1.85 metres 1.96 metres Plays Righthanded Righthanded 2017 win-loss record 29-2 31-13 2017 ATP singles titles 4 0 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)