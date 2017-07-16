FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
FACTBOX-Marin Cilic v Roger Federer - road to Wimbledon final
#Tennis News
July 16, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 20 days ago

FACTBOX-Marin Cilic v Roger Federer - road to Wimbledon final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - A look at the road to the Wimbledon final for Croatia's Marin Cilic and Switzerland's Roger Federer ahead of Sunday's showdown on Centre Court (prefix number denotes seeding).

7-MARIN CILIC

First round: beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 6-2 6-3

Second round: beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 7-6(2) 6-4 7-5

Third round: beat 26-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4

Fourth round: beat 18-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 6-2 6-2 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1

Semi-finals: beat 24-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-5

3-ROGER FEDERER

First round: beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-3 3-0 (retired)

Second round: beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 7-6(0) 6-3 6-2

Third round: beat 27-Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: beat 13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-4 6-2 6-4

Quarter-finals: beat 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-4 6-2 7-6(4)

Semi-finals: beat 11-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

