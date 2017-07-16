WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon Day 13

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Roger Federer romped to a record eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday with a straight sets win over suffering Croatian Marin Cilic, who was reduced to tears in the one-sided contest.

The sublime Swiss enjoyed a 6-3 6-1 6-4 triumph in under two hours and, 23 days before his 36th birthday, became the oldest Wimbledon men's singles champion in the professional era.

The third seed achieved the feat without dropping a set during the tournament, continuing an unlikely renaissance that began with the ageless Federer returning from a six-month injury layoff to win the Australian Open earlier this year.

Seventh seed Cilic required treatment on a foot injury twice during the match and Federer scented blood, barely putting a foot wrong as he stormed towards his record-extending 19th grand slam title, which he sealed with his eighth ace of the match.

In the day's other final on Centre Court, Jamie Murray and Swiss Martina Hingis beat Finland's Henri Kontinen and Briton Heather Watson 6-4 6-4 to win the mixed doubles final, bringing the curtain down on an action-packed fortnight at SW19.

Highlights from day 13 of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (all times GMT):

1708 MURRAY/HINGIS WIN MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

- Britain's Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis of Switzerland beat Finland's Henri Kontinen and Briton Heather Watson 6-4 6-4 in the mixed doubles final.

1515 CILIC BIDS FAREWELL

- "I had an amazing journey here, played the best tennis of my life and I really want to thank my team, they gave so much strength to me and of course to all my fans in Croatia -- it was really tough today and I gave it all and I am hoping definitely that I am going to come back here and try it one more time" - Marin Cilic after losing to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

1500 FEDERER SPEAKS AFTER WINNING TITLE

- "Not to drop a set it's magical. I can't believe it just yet, it's too much really. It's just belief, that I can achieve such heights. I wasn't sure I would ever be here in another final but I always believed I could maybe come back and do it again." - Federer after winning his record eighth Wimbledon title.

1452 FEDERER WINS RECORD EIGHTH WIMBLEDON TITLE

- Federer cruised to his record eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday, beating Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Centre Court that lasted for an hour and 41 minutes.

1442 FEDERER IN CONTROL AFTER BREAK IN THIRD SET

- Federer broke Cilic's serve in the seventh game of the third set to take a 4-3 lead. The Swiss won the first two sets 6-3 6-1.

1415 MORE TREATMENT FOR CILIC

- Cilic required more treatment on what appeared to be an injury to his foot before the start of the third set.

1412 FEDERER TAKES TWO-SET LEAD IN FINAL

- Federer won the second set 6-1 to take a two-set lead against Cilic. The Swiss won the first set 6-3.

1400 MEDICAL ATTENTION FOR CILIC

- Cilic needed medical attention midway through the second set against Federer. Trailing 3-0, the Croatian looked to be in some discomfort before deciding to continue.

1355 FEDERER GETS EARLY BREAK IN SECOND SET

- Federer broke Cilic's serve to take a 2-0 lead in the second set.

1345 FEDERER WINS THE FIRST SET

- Federer won the first set against Cilic 6-3. The Swiss broke his opponent's serve in the fifth game to go 3-2 up before breaking again in the final game.

1300 MEN'S FINALISTS OUT ON CENTRE COURT

- Third seed Federer of Switzerland and seventh seed Cilic of Croatia are out on Centre Court for the men's singles final. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon and Ken Ferris)