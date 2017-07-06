FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 11:07 AM / a month ago

Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon fourth day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Highlights from day four of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1030 PLAY BEGINS ON DAY FOUR

- Bulgarian 13th-seed Grigor Dimitrov kicks off the action against Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis in the second round.

- Australian Open semi-finalist Dimitrov has beaten Baghdatis in seven of the eight meetings between the two.

- World number four Novak Djokovic, seven-time champion Roger Federer and women's world number one Angelique Kerber play later today. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland)

