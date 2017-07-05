WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon third day

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Defending champion Andy Murray and sixth Johanna Konta won as four British players progressed to the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday for the first time in 20 years.

Konta, who had never previously reached the third round at the championships, showed great mental strength to beat Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6(4) 4-6 10-8 in three hours and 10 minutes on Centre Court.

World number one Murray followed up with a dominant display, beating German Dustin Brown's 6-3 6-2 6-2. Heather Watson saw off Latvian 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-0 6-4 and Aljaz Bedene overcame Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3.

Two-times champion Petra Kvitova, who was playing only her third event this year after recovering from a knife attack at her home, struggled to find her touch on Court Two before losing 6-3 1-6 6-2 to American Madison Brengle.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko battled her misfiring game to beat Canadian qualifier Francoise Abanda 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 and reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal progressed to the third round with a dominant performance against American Donald Young, beating his 43rd-ranked opponent 6-4 6-2 7-5.

Highlights from day three of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

2010 OSTAPENKO BATTLES PAST ABANDA

- French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko came back from a set down to beat Canadian Francoise Abanda 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in the second round.

- The 20-year-old will next face Italian Camila Giorgi, who beat American Madison Keys 6-4 6-7(10) 6-1 in the other second round match on Court Three.

1955 NADAL CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

- Fourth seed Rafael Nafal dominanted the second round match on Centre Court, beating American Donald Young 6-4 6-2 7-5.

- The Spaniard moved to the third round at Wimbledon for only the second time since he finished runner-up in 2011.

1930 SUAREZ NAVARRO SUFFERS EARLY EXIT

- China's Peng Shuai beat 25th seed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 6-2 on Court 17 to reach the third round.

1925 HALEP ADVANCES

- Second seed Romanian Simona Halep beat Brazlian Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5 6-3 in the second round on Court One.

1835 ERRATIC KVITOVA KNOCKED OUT

- Twice champion Petra Kvitova was knocked out of the championships after losing her second-round match to American Madison Brengle 6-3 1-6 6-2 on Court Two.

- Czech Kvitova committed 50 unforced errors during a match lasting one hour and 43 minutes.

1758 JANOWICZ EDGES PAST POUILLE

- Poland's Jerzy Janowicz produced a fine performance to beat 14th seed Lucas Pouille 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-1.

1740 VENUS SECURES THIRD-ROUND SPOT

- Five-times champion Venus Williams came back from a set down to beat China's Wang Qiang 4-6 6-4 6-1 on Court One.

- The 37-year-old American will meet Japan's Naomi Osaka in the third round.

1720 MURRAY MARCHES ON

- Defending champion Andy Murray beat German Dustin Brown 6-3 6-2 6-2 in an hour and 36 minutes on Centre Court.

- The 30-year-old British top seed hit 31 winners to reach the third round in the tournament for the 12th time.

1630 KHACHANOV THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

- Karen Khachanov, the 30th-seeded Russian, reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time after defeating Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 7-5.

1625 CILIC ADVANCES

- Seventh seed Croatian Marin Cilic progressed to round three by beating German Florian Mayer 7-6(2) 6-4 7-5 in just over two hours on Court Two.

1530 NISHIKORI WINS

- Ninth seed Kei Nishikori recovered from a second-set tiebreak loss to claim a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-1 7-6(6) second round victory over Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine on Court One.

1520 KONTA SURVIVES TRICKY VEKIC TEST

- Home favourite Johanna Konta needed three hours and 10 minutes on Centre Court to see off 21-year-old Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(4) 4-6 10-8 in the second round.

- Konta, the sixth seed, reached the third round for the first time in six appearances.

- Her win marked the first time two British women have reached round three at the championships since 1986, with Heather Watson having gone through earlier in the day.

1510 OSAKA UPSETS STRYCOVA

- Japan's Naomi Osaka held her nerves in the decisive third set to beat 22nd seed Barbora Strycova 6-1 0-6 6-4 on Court 17.

1440 MULLER BATTLES PAST ROSOL

- Luxembourg's Gilles Muller rallied back after going down two sets to one to beat Czech Lukas Rosol 7-5 6-7(7) 4-6 6-3 9-7 after three hours and 37 minutes of play on Court 12.

- Muller will meet Briton Aljaz Bedene in the next round.

1415 QUERREY ADVANCES

- American Sam Querrey, the 24th seed, recorded a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

1400 IMPRESSIVE TSONGA THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

- Twelfth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga eased into the third round with a 6-1 7-5 6-2 win over Italy's Simone Bolelli on Court Two.

- The world number 10 from France reached that stage for the fourth year in succession.

1330 ITALY's LORENZI FINALLY WINS AT SW19

- Italy's Paolo Lorenzi had good reason to celebrate a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(8) 7-5 first-round victory over Horacio Zeballos of Argentina. It was the number 32 seed's first ever Wimbledon win after 11 defeats in singles and doubles matches since 2010.

1310 SAKKARI CLAIMS COMEBACK WIN

- Greece's Maria Sakkari came back from a set down to reach the third round of the championships for the first time, beating Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 on Court 14.

1300 KONJUH OUSTS BEGU

- Croatia's Ana Konjuh, who reached the third round of the women's singles as a 16-year-old three years ago, has progressed to the same stage again after a 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 win over Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

1255 BAUTISTA AGUT MOVES TO ROUND THREE

- Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 18th seed, beat German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-3 on Court 16.

1225 AZARENKA ADVANCES

- Former world number one Victoria Azarenka set up a third round tie against Great Britain's Heather Watson after a 6-3 6-3 win over 15th seed Elena Vesnina.

Wimbledon is only Azarenka's second tournament of 2017, after her return to playing following the birth of her son Leo in December.

1200 CIBULKOVA STORMS PAST BRADY

- Eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova hit 16 winners on her way to a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Jennifer Brady.

1145 HOME FAVOURITE WATSON CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

- Great Britain's Heather Watson raced into the third round with a 6-0 6-4 win over 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova on Court Two.

- Watson lost just eight points on her way to winning the opening set in just 19 minutes, as she reached round three at Wimbledon for the third time. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)