WRAPUP 1 Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon eighth day

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon in more than 40 years on Tuesday when she beat Romanian Simona Halep 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4 in a tension-filled match on Centre Court.

Virginia Wade was the last British woman to reach the last four in 1978, the year after she won the title.

Halep's defeat cost her top spot in the world rankings as she was overhauled by Czech Karolina Pliskova, who was knocked out in the second round. The second-seeded Romanian would have become number one had she beaten sixth seed Konta.

American Venus Williams rolled back the years to defeat Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets and will meet Konta in the semi-finals while Spain's Garbine Muguruza moved confidently into the last four by beating Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Muguruza, who is seeded 14th, will meet the unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia, who beat American Coco Vandeweghe 6-3 6-3 in a rain-delayed contest to reach the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time.

In the men's draw, second-seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia eased past France's Adrian Mannarino with a routine 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 victory, and will meet 11th seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Highlights from day eight of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1850 RYBARIKOVA INTO SEMIS FOR FIRST TIME

- Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova beat American Coco Vandeweghe 6-3 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time.

- Rybarikova will meet Spain's Garbine Muguruza next.

1755 KONTA INTO SEMIS AFTER BEATING HALEP

- Johanna Konta beat second seed Simona Halep of Romania 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4 to become the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

- Konta meets American 10th seed Venus Williams next.

1705 RYBARIKOVA V VANDEWEGHE TO CONTINUE ON CENTRE COURT

- All matches on the outside courts were suspended for the day due to rain, and the quarter-final between Slovakia's Rybarikova and American Vandeweghe was moved to Centre Court from Court One after the conclusion of the match between Konta and Halep.

1520 PLAY SUSPENDED ON COURT ONE DUE TO RAIN

- Play was suspended on Court One due to rain and the covers are on.

1458 WILLIAMS CRUISES INTO SEMIS WITH STRAIGHT-SETS WIN

- American Williams beat Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-5 in their quarter-final on Centre Court.

1405 MUGURUZA POWERS INTO SEMIS AFTER DOWNING KUZNETSOVA

- Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat Russian seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-4 in their quarter-final on Court One.

1325 DJOKOVIC INTO QUARTER-FINALS AFTER STRAIGHT-SETS WIN

- Second seed Novak Djokovic beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 in the fourth round.

- The Serb will meet 11th seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

1100 PLAY BEGINS ON DAY EIGHT

- Second seed Djokovic of Serbia and France's Mannarino are in fourth-round action on Centre Court in the first singles match of the day.

- Hard-hitting Latvian Ostapenko faces five-times champion Williams in the women's quarter-finals in the day's second match on Centre Court.

- Britain's Konta faces second-seed Halep, while Spain's Muguruza is up against Russian Kuznetsova and Slovakia's Rybarikova plays American Vandeweghe in the day's other quarter-finals.

1050 EYE ON THE SKY

- Rain is forecast through the day, with play to begin on Centre Court under the roof cover. There will be no play before 1100 GMT on any of the other courts. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris)