WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon day nine

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Defending champion Andy Murray, who was hampered by a hip injury, suffered a shock quarter-final exit to American Sam Querrey at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Murray's hopes of becoming the first Briton to retain a grand slam title since Fred Perry in 1936 evaporated as he hobbled helplessly to a 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 defeat on a stunned Centre Court.

Querrey reached the first grand slam semi-final of his career and will meet Croatian Marin Cilic, who also needed five sets to end 16th-seeded Luxembourger Gilles Muller's run at the championships.

Muller, who beat Rafael Nadal in a marathon five-set match in the fourth round, took the first set but Cilic recovered to win 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 after three hours and 30 minutes of play on Court One.

Murray will retain his world number one status next week after second seed Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw with an elbow injury during his quarter-final match against Czech Tomas Berdych.

Second seed Djokovic, who needed to win the title to return to the top of the rankings, was 7-6(2) 2-0 down when he shook Berdych's hand to concede defeat.

Seven-time champion Roger Federer needed just under two hours to see off Canadian Milos Raonic 6-4 6-2 7-6(4) to set up a final four meeting with 11th seed Berdych.

Third seed Federer was in top form as he recorded 46 winners on his way to a 12th semi-final at the championships.

Highlights from day nine of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

1725 FEDERER MARCHES ON

- Seven-time champion Roger Federer beat Canadian Milos Raonic 6-4 6-2 7-6(4) to reach his 12th Wimbledon semi-final.

- The 35-year-old Swiss, who is yet to drop a set at this year's championships, hit 46 winners to seal the victory in just under two hours on Centre Court.

1658 BERDYCH THROUGH, DJOKOVIC RETIRES HURT

- Second seed Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw with what appeared to be an arm injury after going 7-6(2) 2-0 behind to 11th-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych on Court One.

- Djokovic called for a medical timeout at the end of the first set to get treatment on his right arm.

- Berdych, a 2010 finalist, has progressed to the last four for the second consecutive year at the championships.

1515 CILIC ADVANCES TO FINAL FOUR

- Seventh seed Marin Cilic served out a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 victory over 16th seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.

- Cilic reached his first Wimbledon semi-final and his fourth overall at grand slam events.

1452 QUERREY KNOCKS OUT MURRAY

- Sam Querrey fired his 27th ace to beat top seed Andy Murray 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 and become the first American man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2009.

- Querrey reached his first grand slam semi-final at his 42nd attempt, breaking the men's professional era record set by Mark Woodforde (38). (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar, Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)