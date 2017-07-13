WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon day 10

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Five-times champion Venus Williams produced a clinical performance to claim a 6-4 6-2 semi-final victory over home favourite Johanna Konta at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Williams, 37, broke in the 10th game to clinch the first set and then dominated her sixth-seeded opponent, breaking twice more to wrap up the match on Centre Court.

The American reached her first Wimbledon final since 2009 and will face 14th seed Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza, who finished runner-up to Serena Williams in 2015, hit top form to beat Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1 6-1.

Rybarikova, who was coming into the match with an 18-1 record on grass this season, started nervously and lost the first five games in 25 minutes.

The world number 87 struggled to match Muguruza's powerful hitting from the baseline and was defeated after 64 minutes of play.

Highlights from day 10 of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1510 VENUS THROUGH TO FINAL

- Venus, 37, became the oldest grand slam women's finalist since Martina Navratilova at 1994 Wimbledon.

1315 MUGURUZA STORMS INTO FINAL

- Muguruza, a 2015 runner-up, hit 22 winners and won 19 of her 25 points at the net to seal the win in just over an hour. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)