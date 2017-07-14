WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon Day 11

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Seven-times champion Roger Federer beat 11th seed Czech Tomas Berdych 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 on Friday to reach his 11th Wimbledon final.

The 35-year-old Swiss, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, will face Croatian Marin Cilic for the title on Sunday.

Seventh seed Cilic entered his second grand slam final after a 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-5 victory over American Sam Querrey earlier in the day.

The 28-year-old became the first Croatian to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

Federer needed to come back from two sets down to beat Cilic in last year's quarter-finals and is expecting another difficult outing on Sunday.

"Last year against Marin (Cilic) was brutal," Federer said. "I got really lucky to win. He's a lovely guy, I'm happy for him he's in his first Wimbledon final.

"He crushed me at the U.S. Open a few years ago. Hopefully, he won't play like that again."

Cilic's only victory in seven matches against Federer came in the 2014 U.S. Open semi-finals and he went on to win his maiden grand slam title.

