a month ago
Tennis-Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
#Tennis News
July 8, 2017 / 3:06 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Top seed Angelique Kerber lived dangerously for more than two hours before finally subduing the tenacious challenge of American outsider Shelby Rogers 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.

The German, who was runner-up to Serena Williams last year, has struggled for form in recent months and at times was blasted off court by Rogers' heavy hitting from the baseline.

However, the world number one kept faith with her error-filled game plan to seal victory when Rogers, ranked 70th in the world, belted a service return long.

She will face 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis

