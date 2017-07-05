FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Tennis-Twice champion Kvitova knocked out by American Brengle
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
July 5, 2017 / 6:46 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Twice champion Kvitova knocked out by American Brengle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was knocked out in the second round by 95th ranked American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

Brengle triumphed 6-3 1-6 6-2 to defeat the Czech who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014.

Kvitova was playing only her third event of the year after recovering from a knife attack at her home in December.

The Czech won a warm-up tournament in Birmingham last month after making her return to tennis at the French Open. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.