Tennis-Twice champion Kvitova knocked out by American Brengle

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was knocked out in the second round by 95th ranked American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

Brengle triumphed 6-3 1-6 6-2 to defeat the Czech who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014.

Kvitova was playing only her third event of the year after recovering from a knife attack at her home in December.

The Czech won a warm-up tournament in Birmingham last month after making her return to tennis at the French Open. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)