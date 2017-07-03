FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Tennis-Kyrgios retires injured in Wimbledon first round
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
July 3, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Kyrgios retires injured in Wimbledon first round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian 20th seed Nick Kyrgios retired injured in his first round Wimbledon match on Monday after losing the first two sets to French doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Kyrgios, clearly still struggling from the left hip injury that forced him to drop out in his first round match at the Queen's Club tournament in London this month, was 6-3 6-4 down to the world number 70 when he asked for a physio to come on court.

Apart from in very rare flashes, the 22-year-old rarely ran to pick up the peppering of drop shots and lobs coming from Herbert, and sat with his head in his hands at the changeover after having his serve broken for 4-3 in the second set.

Kyrgios, who has never lost in the first round at Wimbledon, reached the last 16 last year before being beaten by eventual champion Andy Murray. (Reporting by Alison Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.